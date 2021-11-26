Could This Job Of N130k Weekly Payment Be Real?

So a friend of mine who is based in Lagos state called me few weeks back and was telling about how he is earning 225$ per week working for a foreign company in Lagos, I converted the money to naira and it was almost 130thousand naira per week

I asked him if there is vacancy in the company so I will apply and he said he will do something about it, he called me yesterday and said there is vacant for two workers and he has already collected one form for me, he said I should prepare myself make sure i come over to lagos between today (Friday 26th Nov 2021) to(Monday 29th Nov 2021)

He said the registration fee is 450thound naira, and I must come with the money, he also said if I fail to come before or on Tuesday morning next week then they will give the job to someone else.

Nairalanders based in Lagos state please help a brother, I don’t want to be scammed, do you know of such company? Could this be real or another mmm?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...