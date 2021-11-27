Court Convicts Three Brothers For Internet Fraud, To Forfeit Car And ₦3.5 Millio

Court Convicts Three Brothers for Internet Fraud

…to Forfeit SUV Car, N3.5 million to FG

Three siblings, Emmanuel Udofa, ThankGod Udofa and Jonathan Udofa were on Thursday, November 25, 2021 convicted and sentenced to prison by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The trio were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC on one count charge of false representation.

The Udofas had sometime in January, 2021 with intent to defraud falsely represented one James Changhan, a Chinese contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State ) 1976.

https://www.facebook.com/100064596373289/posts/263427625820448/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...