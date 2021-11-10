Court Freezes Adeniyi,Mopelola Adeoye Bank account,assets over N212 Million Debt

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday froze the accounts of two defendants – Adeniyi Adeoye, Mopelola Adeoye in some banks over their alleged N212,112,792.36 debt to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Justice Tijjani Ringim granted the interlocutory injunction pending the determination of the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1763/2020.

He froze all of the defendants’ accounts linked to their Bank Verification Numbers with the banks.

The court further authorised AMCON to take possession of Plot 5 Block 139, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Eti-Osa Lagos and No. 2 Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo GRA Shangisha Lagos.

The judge made the order following AMCON’s ex parte application filed and argued by its counsel, Mr C. O. Eze.

He held: “After careful consideration of the application and submissions of counsel, it is hereby ordered as follows:

“An Interlocutory order is hereby granted to the Claimant/Applicant freezing the Defendants’ accounts with the banks, pending the determination of this suit with respect to the defendants’ indebtedness to the Claimant/ Applicant in the sum of N212,112,792.36 on which interest continues to accrue.

“An order is hereby granted to the Applicant to take possession of (1) All that property known as Plot 5 Block 139, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Eti-Osa Lagos as described in Survey Plan No LS/D/LA 516c situate at 6A Adebayo Doherty Street, Off Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1 Lagos which belongs to the 1st Defendant as covered by the Certificate of Occupancy date 12th May 1997 and registered as No 79 on page 79 in volume 1997 kept at the Lagos State land registry, pending the determination of this Suit.

“All that property known as Plot 10 Block A10, Shangisa Extension Residential Scheme Kosofe LGA as described in Survey Plan No LS/D/IKJ/1735 situate at No 2 Adetoro Adelaja Street, Magodo GRA Shangisha Lagos which belongs to the Defendants as covered by the Certificate of Occupancy dated 13th October 2003 and registered as No 89 on page 89 in volume 2003R kept at the Lagos State land registry, pending the determination of this suit.”

The court further ordered the defendants to depose to a declaration of all their assets (fixed and floating) anywhere in Nigeria, and file the same at the Registry of the Federal High Court within seven (7) days of the service of this order.

It directed the banks to file and serve on the claimant’s counsel, within seven days of service of the order(s) on them, an affidavit disclosing the balances on the Defendants’ accounts with the banks as at the date of the order.

The judge also directed the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police Lagos State) to assist the Bailiffs and or Deputy Sheriff of the Court to enforce the Orders.

He adjourned till today for report of compliance.

