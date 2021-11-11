COVID-19 World Economy: Bill Gates, Yahaya Bello’s Statements Gain Global Applause

Covid-19 World Economy: Bill Gates, Gov. Yahaya Bello, Mia Mottley Statements Trend Globally

The position of the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on the monetary ‘management’ of the Covid-19 have kept on being enhanced across the world as global leaders continue to repeat the expressions of the governor even at the just finished up United Nations Conference for Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

Governor Bello, reacting to the ‘management’ and funding of the pandemic in Nigeria, had on April 1, 2020, said that “let me reiterate that Nigeria cannot afford to commit our severely strained finances to ‘manage’ covid19 on the scale currently proposed.

Apart from corruption which will take massive advantage of the situation, we have Trillion Naira plans for education, health, human capital, sorely needed infrastructure, indeed development programs in all sectors, which lie unimplemented at state and federal levels, because we don’t have the money. I say we must not recklessly throw the little we to have at Covid-19.”

World over, the governor won the hearts of numerous for keeping a faithful position and offering Nigerians a canny way-out with prescience.

Joining the governor to rescue Nigerians, the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, while responding to the proposed amount of about N400 billion to inoculate 70% of Nigeria’s populace at $8 per vaccine, prompted that “there is no doubt that the impact of putting money into the health system particularly the primary healthcare system will be very high in terms of saving children’s lives.”

Gates emphasized that “Nigeria should not divert the very limited money that it has for health into trying to pay a high price for COVID-19 vaccines.”

A while down the line, the expressions of governor Bello were offered that might be of some value of global leaders assembled in Glasgow to sort out a solution for climate change.

In an address at the summit, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, once more, intensified the governor of Kogi State as she spoke that “The central banks of the wealthiest countries engaged in $25 trillion of quantitative easing in the last 13 years. Of that, $9 trillion was spent in the last 18 months to fight the pandemic. Had we used that $25 trillion to finance the energy transition we would now be reaching that 1.5 degrees limit that is so vital to us?”

Today, governor Bello’s choice is the guide to global conversations as the pandemic through its ‘bungle’ had removed a fortune from the world economy.

Howbeit, Nigerians would consistently be thankful that a man remained with them and remained in favor of truth as far as possible. Individuals are additionally pleased that the expressions of the youthful leader which have turned into the light through which the world tracks down its direction.

As great leaders would think the same, inside any semblance of Gates, Bello, Mia, and others, the world, including, Nigeria would dig up some authentic confidence in having better countries across the world.



https://cablenews.ng/2021/11/10/covid-19-world-economy-bill-gates-gov-yahaya-bello-mia-mottley-statements-trend-globally/

