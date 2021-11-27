Crowd Goes Wild With Excitement As P-Square Storms Sierra Leone (Video)

Nigeria’s most successful pop group, P-Square is now in Sierra Leone and they have been given a hero’s welcome.
The singing duo stormed Sierra Leone yesterday and was received by a huge crowd who went nuts the singers were sighted.
In a video that has gone viral online, the P-Square brothers are seen standing on their car while a huge crowd surrounding them is heard chanting ‘P-Square…P-Square…’.
Apparently, fans are glad the pop group has reunited after years of beefing that saw the group disband.
