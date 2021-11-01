Cryptocurrency: Why Foreign Investors Won’t Be Interested In eNaira – Reno Omokri

A socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has expressed pessimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for foreign investors to invest in the newly launched digital currency, e-Naira may not yield fruit.

DAILY POST recalls that Nigeria became the first country in Africa to launch digital currency after President Buhari formally unveiled the e-Naira on October 25 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President subsequently solicited investment from foreign investors as a means of boosting the currency which was initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Reno, in a recent post on his verified Facebook page, said foreigners may not invest in the e-Naira following the ban placed on Cryptocurrency by the Federal Government.

According to Reno, Buhari banned cryptocurrency just to create his own (e-Naira).

He challenged the President to use the medium to remit civil servants’ remunerations as proof that the e-Naira is authentic.

The post reads, “To show how confused Buhari is, he banned #Cryptocurrency. Then created his own digital currency, and asked foreign investors, many of whom are heavily into crypto, to invest in e-Naira.

“It is like banning Scottish whisky then asking Scotland to invest in palm wine! If Buhari really believes in e-Naira, let him use it to pay his so-called repentant Boko Haram and see how long they stay repentant.

“Even his own government is not using E-Naira to process payments to civil servants, the military and police and N-power beneficiaries”.



