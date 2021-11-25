Cute Abiola: Navy Gives Reason For Refusing To Release Comedian After 10 Days

Naval officer and Instagram comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly called The Cute Abiola, is yet to be released from the custody of the Nigerian Navy for ‘violating and breaching Armed Forces of Nigeria social media policy.’

He was declared missing by friends and family on November 16, a day after he left home, but the Naval command said he is in still its custody till today, making it ten days he has spent in detention.

According to The Punch, Director of Information, Navy Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said Ahmad (Cute Abiola’s) case is an administrative matter which is being treated administratively.

The Naval spokesperson when asked whether the comedian has been released, said, “An administrative process is on regarding the matter. Period!”

Meanwhile, he had earlier released a statement stating that the skit-maker flouted a direct order to report to the office.

The statement read: “Cute Abiola is not missing !!! He is in custody for breaching Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

”The young man was found to have breached the social media policy while he was on leave. So he was recalled, asked to come back, but he refused until he completed his leave which is a disobedience to particular orders”.

