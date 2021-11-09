Danjuma Goje Petitions IGP, Malami, Others Over Attack In Gombe

The senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje, has written to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, demanding an investigation into the violent attack on him last Friday.

He has also petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba; chairman of the Police Service Commission, the Minister of Police Affairs and the Commissioner of Police in Gombe State.

The letter, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, was dated 8 November and signed by his lawyer, V.C Nwadike.

In the petition, the lawmaker described the attack as an unprovoked attempt by the ADC and the CSO to the Governor of Gombe State, to assassinate Mr Goje and his Personal Assistant.

This paper reported how the lawmaker’s convoy was attacked on Friday by suspected political thugs while he was going to the state capital to attend a wedding.

Residents who witnessed the incident said the suspected thugs blocked the Gombe-Bauchi highway near the International Conference Centre in the state and set bonfires on the road.

Mr Goje’s media aide, Lilian Nworie, who confirmed the incident, said one life was lost and many cars, including the senator’s, were vandalised.

The petition

The lawyer, in the petition, mentioned the state governor’s ADC, Zulaidaini Abba and Sani Bajoga, the governor’s CSO, as those behind the attack.

The duo, he said, led the thugs alongside some security personnel to the location – with vehicles belonging to the state government.

They, thereafter, ordered the thugs to attack the convoy, killing one person.

“…The ADC and the CSO commanded the numerous thugs bearing matches, short axes, knives…to attack our client and those with him.

“Our client was fortunate not to be killed but his personal Assistant, Adamu Manga, received several cuts… under the supposition that our client was the one being matcheted.

“It is our client’s request that the Inspector-General of Police cause the matter to be discreetly investigated with the aim of bringing the officers and all those against whom prima facie case may be disclosed to justice by prosecuting them after disciplinary action has been taken against them to serve as (a) deterrent to others.

“Our client is confident in the Inspector General of Police sense of Justice and trusting in the capacity of your men and officers to carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation into the allegations,” part of the letter read.

Gombe govt reacts

The Gombe State Government has since said the former governor “caused a breach of peace in the state capital with his visit to the state.”

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya, accused Mr Goje of mobilising and arming thugs from various LGAs under the pretext that his supporters were accompanying him from the airport into the state capital.

“It is sad that Goje has not left his old ways and is bent on bringing back his brainchild (Kalare) to unleash mayhem and bug the peaceful atmosphere of Gombe State.

“Gombe state has been witnessing relative peace and harmony due largely to the determination and avowed commitment of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in that direction and therefore the government would not stand by and watch desperate politicians unleash terror and violence on innocent citizens to the extent of getting people killed, he said in a statement.

He also vowed that the government will make sure perpetrators of the act, no matter how highly placed, are brought to book.

Already, Mr Goje’s daughter, Hussaina Goje, has resigned as the state Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources.

Her resignation, which she said was based on personal reasons, came a day after suspected political thugs assaulted her father.

Both Messrs Goje, a former governor of Gombe State and the incumbent governor, Inuwa Yahaya, have been at loggerheads.

Interestingly, they are both members of the same ruling All Progressives Congress, which took over the state from the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2019 general elections.

