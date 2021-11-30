Dare Art Alade & His Wife Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

It’s been 15 years since Dare Art Alade and his wife, Deola Ayeni got married to each other and they are celebrating it, Igbere TV reports.

The marriage that has produced two children was celebrated by the husband who showered his beautiful words on his Instagram page.

Dare shared a beautiful loved-up photo of himself with his wife and showered her with amazing words making it known that they have been together through thick and thin: “Through the furnace, through the fire, Passion and desire, love and hope. 15 years deep now that’s dope!”

