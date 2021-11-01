Davido And Wande Coal Cooking New Music In The Studio

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Davido and Wande Coal are busy working some magic in the studio to be released soon. Here is a teaser for you as the 2 afrobeat stars dance and Hve some fun in the studio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgUgar4zLww

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: