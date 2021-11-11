Davido Congratulates Soludo On Election Victory

Nigerian popular singer, Davido has congratulated Anambra Governor-elect, Professor Charles Soludo on his election victory, WonderTV Media reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday announced the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the governorship contest.

Davido, who has always been vocal about politics, said that the victory by Professor Charles Soludo was well deserved. He also congratulated the Anambra people.

HE wrote:

“Congrats @ccsoludo!!!

Well deserved! Congrats Ndi Anambra”.

