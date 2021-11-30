Davido Opens Application For ₦250m Orphanage Fund (Pix)

“Assurance” crooner and music executive, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido Davido has announced the opening of application for his N250million orphanage support fund, Igbere TV reports.

Davido made took to his Instagram account Monday evening to make the announcement.

Only government-approved orphanages are qualified to apply for the fund, the singer stated.

Davido raised N200million from friends and fans after asking them to send him money in a social media post on Wednesday, November 17.

He added his N50million to bring the total amount raised to N250million.

In a statement released on Saturday, November 20, the eve of his birthday, Davido said he would give all the money to orphanages across Nigeria.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CW350Afo5bs/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...