De Bruyne Beats Fernandes, Messi To IFFHS World’s Best Playmaker Title

With 160 points, Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium’s and Manchester City’s Playmaker, is crowned for the second consecutive year IFFHS WORLD’S BEST PLAYMAKER 2021 !

Like in 2020, he preceded Lionel Messi, the 4 times winner of this IFFHS Playmaker Award (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019) with a confortable advance of 55 points ! De Bruyne became the reference in the Playmaker’s role in the whole World. Behind the duo, Bruno Fernandes, Thomas Muller and Jorginho took place in the Top 5 with different styles of playmakers in a team.

IFFHS MEN’S WORLD BEST PLAYMAKER 2021 RANKING

Source: https://m.allfootballapp.com/amp/news/Headline/2722919

Modified- Obembet

