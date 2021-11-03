Delta School Cult Clash: Stranded Corper Recounts Sad Experience (Pictures, Video)

Update from Siggy.ng

Read Previous Thread : https://www.nairaland.com/6814053/ogume-grammar-school-delta-shuts#106939678

Recall that Siggy reported weeks ago that Ogume Grammar school was attacked by cultists leading to the death of a female student and properties worth millons of naira were destroyed. This incident also led to the immediate closure of the school by the state government.

Weeks later, we were contacted by an NYSC corper who claimed to be serving in the said school. Identified himself as Olawale, he iterated that the story broadcasted wasn’t the exact way it happened.

During a whatsapp chat with Olawale, he explained in detailed how the clash began and also shared photos and videos of the incident.

He said, “I and my other colleagues serving in Ogume Grammar school, Ndokwa west local government, Delta State Nigeria were attacked by angry mobs and they stole all our properties and burnt many.

“We were lucky to be rescued from the mobs by two indigene friends that we usually watch football matches together. Thanks to them whom made us escape through a bushy river of about 25 minutes journey to a good samaritan’s house called Mr Anani who sheltered us for a while.

“This terrible incident happened as a result of the death of a female student. How it started was that a male student was fighting a staff in the school premises. Members of vigilante group arrested him and took him to the police station.

“As the vigilante group were returning to the school after the arrest, students in the school sighted them and became scared so they started to run helter skelter. It was in the course of running that this girl and her friends ran into a river to hide but one of them drowned and diedd.

“Her dead body was taken to the school premises by an angry mob and they started attacking the staffs and destroying school properties.

“They burnt down the ICT containing 45 computers with 24hr solar systems. The principal car was burnt down and she was attacked too. A staff motorcycle was burnt.

“Our properties were all looted. Even ordinary maggi was not spared.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65vUW2HT-2A

He stated that he and his fellow corp members are stranded and pleads with the federal government to come to their aid as all they have has been looted away.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEHqqdjMU5Y

https://siggy.ng/ogume-secondary-school-clash-stranded-nysc-corper-recounts-sad-experience/

