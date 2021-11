Did You Receive This Message From Federal Government Survival Fund?

This evening I received two WhatsApp messages from different numbers congratulating me that I’ve been awarded 80k from federal Government survival fund.

“Congrats!

you have received N80,000 Survival funds from Federal Government Program for enquiry call Mr Jerry 08104536940 Or drop your account number account needed fcmb bank unity bank account keystone bank okay.”

I want to confirm if such kind of message is genuine because am having a negative feeling about it even thou I applied for the survival fund sometimes ago.

