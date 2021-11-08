The Police intelligence operatives have arrested a dismissed Police Corporal, who promoted himself to Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, specialized in obtaining money and using Nigeria Police College, Ikeja to recruit Spy Police officers in Lagos State.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the dismissed officer, Ilesami Abiodun Alexander, was apprehended at the Police College after he obtained N385,000 from one Samuel Borhie under the false pretence of training him to become a Spy Police officer.

However, he ran out of luck, was arrested and handed over to the Police at Ikeja Division for interrogation over his conduct.

During interrogation, the Police discovered that he was dismissed in 2010 but he promoted himself and was embarking on illegally recruitment of Spy Police officers before he was arrested.

Having been found culpable, he was subsequently charged before the Ogba Magistrates Court for obtaining under false pretence and impersonation.

https://pmexpressng.com/dismissed-police-corporal-arrested-for-recruiting-spy-officers-at-police-college/

