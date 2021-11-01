DJ Cuppy Ends Beef With Zlatan, Joins Him On Indigo02 Stage To Perform ‘Gelato’ (Pix)

DJ Cuppy joins Zlatan on stage at his show and she could not hide her joy. She told the crowd she thought this would never happen again and kept hugging Zlatan over and over. This is definitely a reunion that is great news to the music industry.

When it comes to celebrity beefs, the fans who take sides attacking each other on social media always appear to be the end losers. I wonder what Burna boy and Davido’s fans will do when they wake up to a performance of the duo squashing the beef and hugging.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5g76Wip4y-k

