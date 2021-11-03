Do Not Expect Payment If You Are Yet To Complete N-Power Physical Verification

Please if you have completed your Npower physical verification exercise please expect payment and be optimistic because payment will commence real soon, it will definitely not exceed this month.

But on the other hand if you failed to do the just concluded Npower physical verification exercise, please do not expect payment because you will not be paid, payment is strictly tied to the npower physical verification exercise.

All Npower Batch C applicants awaiting the processing of their redeployment will be paid as long as they have done the npower physical verification successfully, even if your status is saying pending you will be paid as long as you have done the npower physical verification exercise.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...