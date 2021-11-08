Do Vets Perform Abortions On Dogs?

I need information guys. I’m so pissed and annoyed and I haven’t been myself since yesterday.

I bought a German shepherd puppy less than a year ago and I spent money on her a lot, i mean a lot. Routine vet visits, expensive canned food, noodles and dry food, up to date on all vaccinations, I even hired a personal dog groomer to make her look really beautiful and attractive all the time.

If I calculate the amount I’ve spent on this dog, you’ll think I spent it on a girl I’m planning on marrying. Her parents are good looking German shepherds, in fact the dad is actually an imported GSD from the UK. The dad is agile, ferocious and will rip any stranger apart but my pup has always been too docile and can only bark when she’s inside a cage. That’s discussion for another day.

I never bought her with the intention of breeding her for puppies to sell, I bought her because I needed a pet and I swore never to mate her with any dog. Sadly I traveled out for schooling and I left her with a friend who I regularly send money to for her upkeep.

I noticed that my friend had the intentions of mating her for puppies because he really needed money and since I won’t be in Nigeria anytime soon, I reluctantly agreed on the conditions that he select a pedigree GSD stud for her. She came on heat 2 days ago and I discussed with my friend and gave him contacts of a guy with a good GSD stud. Yesterday night I was studying when he sent me pictures of her being mated by a Bingo!!!! A fvcking ekuke! A stupid 404 whose destiny and life purpose is to end up in the pot of a calabar man with pot belly. She had even achieved the lock position with the stupid ekuke. I was angry and I knew that if I was there, God knows I would have murdered that ekuke with my bare hands. How that ekuke entered the high fenced compound is a mystery to me.

How my friend could be so negligent to allow this to happen. The thing with male ekuke is that they don’t mate once and he was with her all night. Now I am thinking of telling my friend to take her for an abortion if she gets pregnant. No dog of mine is giving birth to pups fathered by an ekuke.

