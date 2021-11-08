Do You Regret Travelling Abroad With Your Spouse?

I was listening to the radio and the discussion is on this.

Story1: naija man in US had argument with the wife n she called police that he wants to kill her. Police came, arrested him n after releasing him, asked him to stay away from his wife for 30days. He was staying with his guy, but on the 25th day, the wife called and begged him to return home that she have realized her mistakes. He went and they were discussing when police knocked at the door, she asked him to go n hide in the room. Police asked the wife if he has come home, she said no and the police requested a search, he was found in the toilet. You know the rest of the story

Story2

Oga took his wife to US for holiday and she absconded because she do not want to return to Naija

Story3

A man took his wife to the UK, the wife framed him up, he was arrested. Then the wife filed for asylum, reason that if she return to Nigeria, her inlaws will kill her. Luckily for the man the police knew her plans and sent them both to Nigeria. The man then divorced her

Other stories like men doing house chores etc

With all these stories, a matured mind is needed to confirm and advise

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...