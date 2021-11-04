Doberman Adopts Three Orphaned Kittens After Losing Her Own Puppies (Pics, Video)

PAW-FECT MOTHER: Heartwarming Moment Doberman adopts three adorable Kittens after losing her own Puppies.

Touching footage shows a Doberman dog nursing three orphaned kittens after losing her own puppies.

The pets belong to a man named Subramani, an Indian farmer living in the Gudiyatham area of Vellore district, in the Indian State of Tamil Nadu.

He said that both his dog and cat were pregnant, but unfortunately, the Doberman had a miscarriage and the mother cat died while giving birth.

When the dog saw the orphaned kittens, she immediately adopted them and gave them all the attention they needed.

Footage, filmed on October 31, shows the foster mother nursing the three tiny cats.

The animals are seen on the farm playing and eating together.

Later in the clip, the three tiny kittens cuddle up to their protective new mother as she lies down for a nap.

According to Subramani, the Doberman is very protective of the kittens and doesn’t allow anyone to come near them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASuN7BQZ884

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10153497/amp/Paw-fect-mother-Doberman-adopts-three-orphaned-KITTENS-losing-puppies.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...