Does Over Stress Or Not Having Sex For Too Long Cause Erectile Dysfunction?

Does Excessive Stressing Or Staying Away From Sex For Too Long, Causes Erectile Dysfunction?

I wanted to create a new moniker for this thread but later changed my mind in order to continue with this my main Monika, because I see no importance/reason for creating a new moniker. Please you guys should not insult nor comment negatively on this thread. I know that topics similar to this have been created on this forum but I really want an answer and also a special advice towards achieving a permanent solution. I’ve browsed the internet about it, but it seems most of the sites I visited were only interested on advertising their products.

Lately, I’ve been overstressing my self, I combine three things in a day which means combining studies, business and family which makes me to always be on the road every minute of the day, I shuttle between Anambra, Enugu and Bayelsa, most of the time, if I can’t find some of the goods I’m looking for in Onitsha, I travel to Lagos or Aba to get them which will be way-billed to my wife in Bayelsa so that she can sale them, and all these make me to be away from home for too long especially my studies.

so, on 18-11-2021, I decided to visit home, it was the day that terrible accident occured at upper iweka, Onitsha. But I got home, and I observed that I can’t have an erection, even if it manages to erect, I can’t hold the erection for too long, this thing kept happening until my wife couldn’t take it anymore and she suggested we see a doctor, on getting to the hospital, the doctor asked me what I do for a living (what I do in my every day life) and I told him, he also asked how often do I visit home, I told him that it takes longer period before I visit home. He suggested that I should get some rest and stay away from too much stress, and also visit home regularly in order to be having regular intimacy with my wife, because staying away for too long from it can also have a negative effect on sexual life. But I told him that, stressing my self is how I put food on my table and that’s also how I’ve been able to pass my exams even right from my undergraduate days.

The doctor made mention of Stress, which I’m fully aware of it’s negative effect on sexual health, but staying away from intimacy for too long, does that also cause erectile dysfunction? even the internet didn’t mention anything concerning Staying Away from intimacy for too long. I know that most men are down with this particular issue but are too shy/ashame to speak up.

please Nairalanders, how else do I overcome this disgraceful and shameful predicament?

all advice would be highly appreciated.

lalasticlala Seun Sissy3 dominique

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...