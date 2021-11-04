Don’t Be Distracted By Yahoo Boys With Fancy Cars, They Will Go To Jail – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday, urged Nigerian youths not to join or be distracted by gangs of fraudsters popularly called ‘yahoo boys’, saying they will end up in jail, rather they should make efforts to access various programmes set up by the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to support young entrepreneurs and other Nigerians.

While delivering the first convocation lecture of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Osinbajo gave examples of many young Nigerians who have made it without cutting corners and urged the graduands and the youth to embrace integrity and character in order to excel in life.

Osinbajo stressed that there are numerous Federal Government’s support programmes they could access and make it in life.

He said:”Don’t be distracted by the yahoo yahoo boys that are coming up one day with fancy cars. Their days are always numbered. They will go to jail one day. The point, of course, is that what is the point of making money when you can’t sleep well at night. The point is that all of the examples I’ve given, not one of them has wealthy parents. All of them did most, if not all, their education here in Nigeria.

“So, it is important for us to bear in mind that a Nigerian education is an important credential because you understand the terrain and you understand the law of the land. But you must find out about the support that is available either from the private sector or public sector. For example, the Federal Government has established a N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund. This provides financial support for small businesses in any field.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has also established the creative sector funds, mainly for youth people in technology and entertainment. There is also the new programme called Investing in Digital and Creative Enterprises with over $600 million to support young technology and creative entrepreneurs and other entrepreneurs through the provision of finance, skill development and infrastructure.

“Earlier this year, the Federal Government partnered with UNDP and the private sector to start a programme called the Jubilee Fellow Internship Programme, for the next five years, every year, 20,000 students after youth service, will be given internship opportunity in private sector companies and public agencies. The idea would be for the participants to gain relevant ideas and life skills that will enable them transition seamlessly into a professional business or public sector career while also earning a good pay during the internship. These opportunities exist, make the effort to access them”.

Fifty-two graduands from various programmes such as Computer Science, Industrial Chemistry, Micro-biology, Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, English and Literary Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies, Mass Communication and Political Science, were awarded first degree. 12 of them made a first-class grade.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Kola Daisi, the founder of the institution said: “I believe that an educated society is essential to a successful democracy and in this era of technology, it is very certain that, probably, as much as 70 per cent of jobs in our future economy will require university education”.

To the graduands, he said:” My words of inspiration to the graduands of today is to dream high, aim high and work hard in life in order to accomplish such aims”.

“To commemorate this occasion and especially so as to attain the competitiveness and distinction I envisage, a special Endowment Fund has been established for the KDU and with every humility, I hereby wish to subscribe the sum of one billion naira as my initial subscription to the University’s Endowment Fund”, he added.

Dignitaries at the event include; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state-represented by the Deputy Governor Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; the Minister of Solid Minerals, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, Former Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Julius Okojie



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/dont-be-distracted-by-yahoo-boys-they-will-go-to-jail-osinbajo-tells-nigerian-youths/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...