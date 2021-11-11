Don’t Give Your Phones To Police Officers At Checkpoints To Search – DCP Ewah (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44yNao57gAI

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Bassey Ewah, on Wednesday warned Nigerians not to give any policeman who stopped them at the checkpoint their phones without a warrant.

He noted that if the police were on an investigation, they would present a warrant and then demand for the phone.

Ewah disclosed this while answering questions during a programme organised by the Police Community Relation Committee in Lagos State.

“I am stand to be corrected; please do not give any policeman who stopped you on the checkpoint your phones; it’s not our schedule. If we are investigating you, we will present a warrant and then demand for your phone. Please take note,” he said.

The police boss also spoke on the Federal Government’s signal that stops any tinted vehicle that arrives in the country to be touched by police.

Ewah said, “Tell your associates and friends on the street, if you present your papers and they (the policemen) say they are not okay; just tell them, police take me to your Divisional Police Officer. There is no point arguing with them because the man is deaf.”

In 2019, the Nigerian police had issued some tips to Nigerians on how to avoid clashes with officers at a police checkpoint.

The tips came after the reported killing and brutality of citizens by police officers.

The police gave the tips via their verified Twitter handle, @PoliceNG, in May, urging Nigerians to avoid an unnecessary argument or challenging armed personnel on duty.

They advised Nigerians to avoid giving an unhappy impression when encountering an officer on their beat.



