Doyin Okupe Shines At The PDP National Convention

November 2, 2021

By Femi Salako

The declaration of Dr. Doyin Okupe to contest the next presidential election in Nigeria is one which has continued to garner immense support from Nigerians, and Party Members of the People Democratic Party. It is one which has given Nigerians hope that they can have a candidate with value and substance, one with the needed experience and drive to lead Nigeria to a new and greater height.

While the People Democratic Party (PDP) recorded a great success with its just concluded National Convention, it’s also a big win for Dr. Doyin Okupe has he was amongst one of the few Presidential Aspirants who stole the limelight.

If there was any doubt about his resolve and determination to contest the next presidential election in the country, the recently concluded National Convention helped erase any shade of doubt.

The posters and campaign materials of the two times presidential spokesperson became a common feature of the convention as his supporters came en-masse to throw their weight behind him.

His army of supporters took the venue of the convention by storm going head to head with the supporter’s strength of candidates like Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ever since the declaration of Dr. Doyin Okupe for presidency,he has continued not only to make his plans known to all Nigerians, he has also cemented himself as the only candidate of the PDP who has come out from the South to vie for the presidency come 2023.

His resolve is unshakeable, firm and determined, in his words, “There is no stopping us now, we’ve got the groove, in this upward beat of the PDP towards 2023, by the Grace of the Almighty God, I will play a leading role”

Evidence of this became manifest during the recently concluded National Convention when little me was the only visible Presidential Aspirant from the whole of Southern Nigeria.”

It may be too early to start predicting those who will eventually contest the next Presidential election in Nigeria, however it’s not far fetched to put Dr. Doyin Okupe in the ring of the strong candidates who will replace President Muhammadu Buhari as the next president of the nation come 2023.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/doyin-okupe-shines-at-the-pdp-national-convention/

