DPO Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq Kidnapped In Edo

Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fugar Division in Edo State Command, has been abducted, FIJ can report.

According to a top source in the command, Ishaq was kidnapped on Friday night along Ise river, Ekperi-Agenebode road in Auchi, Edo State.

FIJ placed several calls to Bello Kontongs, the Spokesman for Edo State Police Command, but his number was unavailable at press time.

FIJ learnt that Ishaq, a native of Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, was formerly a DPO in Kano before his recent deployment to Edo.



