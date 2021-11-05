Dr Godwin Maduka Recieves ‘Anambra Governorship People’s Choice Award’ (Pix)

Accord Party Candidate, Maduka Recieves ‘Anambra Governorship People’s Choice Award’

The Candidate of Accord Party in Anambra State Governorship election, Dr Godwin Maduka, on Tuesday, received “Anambra Governorship People’s Choice Award” at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

Dr. Maduka was represented at the event by the Accord National Chairman, Hon. Lawal M. Nalado, Mrs Ifeoma Onubugo – Member Campaign council, Alex Nwankwo, Special Assistant & Media Assistant.

Dr. Maduka during the Award ceremony organised by popular online medium, Igbere TV, expressed confidence that he will win the November 6th election in Anambra State.

Recall that Dr. Maduka who is projected for victory in the November 6th Governorship election defeated Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Valentine Ozigbo of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Senator Andy Uba of All Progressive Congress, APC.

The prestigious award is Endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute.

The certificate was presented to him by the Executive Director of Igbere TV, Emeh James Anyalekwa when he led crew of the popular online medium and other journalists to pay him a visit in Abuja on Monday before the event.



