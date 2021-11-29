Drowning: DJ Michelle Recounts Near-Death Experience (Photo)

Fast-rising disc jockey Michelle Abesin aka DJ Michelle has recounted her near-death drowning experience adding that she is thankful to God for keeping her alive, Igbere TV reports.

In a statement released on Instagram on Saturday, Michelle stated that the experience e changed her life completely and she is grateful to the man who saved her.

“On the 18th November, I had a near-death experience that literally changed my life completely. I got carried away by water, that’s the last of what I remembered. I want to especially thank the man who saved me and also to everyone who reached out to me and who have been reaching out.

“There have been so many fake pages and accounts that have been spreading rumours and putting out different information. I’ll urge the public to kindly disregard everything as they’re not from me,” the statement read in parts.

On November 19, Michelle was rescued hours after she nearly drowned at a beach in Lagos.

Her sister Stella who announced her disappearance on social media on a Thursday, made an Instagram live video on Friday to show that Michelle had been retrieved alive from the water.

In the video, Michelle is seen cleaning up herself and removing specks of dirt from her body.

While those around her expressed shock and disbelief over her survival, others express gratitude to God.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CWy9youo0hI/?utm_medium=copy_link

