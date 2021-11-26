DSS DG’s Son Gets N90m Duplex As Gift – Daily Trust

By Terkula Igidi

Abba Bichi, son of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), has been given a five-bedroom duplex at Hilltop Estate, Apo, Abuja.

According to the Group Managing Director of BSTAN, Engr. Becky Olubukola, the duplex is worth N90 million.

She announced the gift while inaugurating the young Bichi as the youth ambassador of Home Titan Network, one of the group’s housing products, in Abuja on Thursday.

She said Bichi was found worthy of the role and the gift because of his believe in the future of Nigeria and his patriotism.

“We have found him worthy of this role because he is not given to ethnic sentiments, he is a patriotic Nigerian who believes in the future of the country and he has the wisdom of an elder,” she said.

She explained that the house was one of its Home Titans Network’s products.

Responding, Bichi thanked the group for the honour and gift, while appreciating his family and friends for their support.

“This is not for me alone but this is for the youth. Know that wherever you are, strive to achieve greatness,” he said.

The young Bichi made the headlines when billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) earlier in the month.

He had described the businessman, who was arrested over alleged money laundering, as a man of honour.

This had triggered a backlash, particularly on social media where he made the post.



https://dailytrust.com/dss-dgs-son-gets-n90m-duplex-as-gift

