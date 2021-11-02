DSS DG’s Son Reacts To Obi Cubana’s Arrest For ‘Money Laundering’

Abba Yusuf Bichi, son of the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), has described Obinna Iyiegbu, the socialite known as Obi Cubana, as a man of honour.

He said this in an Instagram post shortly after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Obi Cubana for alleged money laundering.

The DSS DG’s son shared a picture of Obi Cubana and wrote, “A Man of honour and dignity.”

Like Obi Cubana, the DSS DG’s son is also a socialite.

He is known for sharing pictures of his luxurious lifestyle on social media.

From flashy cars to classy outings, the younger Bichi regales his followers with pictures and videos of his moments of fun.

A man of honour and dignity �✌️�



Abba Bichi

