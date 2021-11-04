DSS, Police Petitioned Over Plan To Stage Protest Against Buhari

The Nigeria First Movement and True Nigeria Patriots, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some persons to use their names to carry out a protest in Abuja and London against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two groups, however, said they have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, to unravel those behind the plot.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, they specifically alleged that the impostors wanted to smear the name of Buhari and that of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and further embarrass Nigeria with their protests.

Speaking at the briefing jointly addressed with the executive members of the True Nigeria Patriots in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the Nigeria First Movement, Emmanuel Anuforo, further alleged that the faceless persons had perfected plans to organise protests by hiring miscreants in Abuja, Lagos and London, to march against the Buhari administration.

Anuforo called on the security agents to immediately arrest the alleged impostors and their sponsors for further investigations.

He said, “They (the protesters) have already mobilised the media and have set out to hire miscreants under whose cover they will operate.”

The groups said the issue which the alleged impostors claimed was the reason for the protests was a 2018 matter which had long been laid to rest, insisting that there was the likelihood that more sinister plots were underway

Anuforo added, “However, because the impostors had nothing else to hold on to, they decided to wake up a dead horse. The large amount disbursed, the desperation of impersonating the leaders of credible pro-Buhari organisations and the hiring of miscreants to march and barricade the Central Bank Headquarters, point to more sinister plots.

“They could attack the members of staff and cause mayhem at the headquarters of the apex bank. They could also attack other public buildings and innocent persons.”



https://dailytrust.com/dss-police-petitioned-over-plan-to-stage-protest-against-buhari

