Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Celebrates 15 Years Of Being A TV Host (Photos, Video)

Ace television host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, widely known for anchoring the last 5 seasons of Big Brother Naija, “Blackbox Interview“, “Rubbin’ Minds“, “Judging Matters“, among others is celebrating 15 years anniversary since he hosted his first television show, Igbere TV reports.

The law graduate began his TV hosting career with “Friend Or Foe” in 2006 and since then, has honed his presenting/hosting skills and gone on to become an exceptionally brilliant (co)host of twelve television shows.

Recounting his experiences as a TV host, Ebuka listed the various TV shows he has hosted since his career began.

According to him, his first program Friend and Foe was in 2006, he has since then co-hosted about 12 other TV shows since he started and currently hosting Big Brother Naija, The Blackbox, Rubbin’ Minds, Judging Matters.

“It’s exactly FIFTEEN YEARS since I hosted my very first show on television. 15!!! And I’ve gone on to (co)host about 12 other TV shows since then.

“How it’s currently going: Big Brother Naija on @dstvnigeri, The Blackbox on @bounce.networks, Rubbin’ Minds @channelstelevision, Judging Matters on @africamagic . How it started: Friend Or Foe on @ntanetwork (November 2006),” he wrote.

Ebuka came into the spotlight as a contestant for the Big Brother Naija (Then Big Brother Nigeria) season one edition, even though he did not emerge as a winner, he became the most popular.



