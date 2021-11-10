EFCC Arrests 40 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested forty (40) suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation in two locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects are: Michael Lelu Deedum; People Asoliagha; Joseph Ajilo; Adeyemi Gbolahan; Testimony Nna; Nnemeka Chinedu; Ejiofor Raymond; Miracle Ezenandu; Ebele Uchenna; Iyke Obioha; Ikechukwu Nwali; Okoronkwo Emmanuel; Ulu Samuel Eugene Chukwudi; Japheth Tallick; Noel George; Stanley Tallick; Saro Power Maeba; Enyio Chibuike, Ogwashi Precious and Elijah Jeremiah.

Othere are: Tochukwu Emmanuel; Africanus Tamunatoye Victor; Precious Presley; Tamuno Ewi West; Obu Gabriel; Wargu Prayer; Joshua Jeremiah; Kaibar Dsana Paraman; Diepiriye Marcus; Albright Ahiakwo; Precious Ifeanyichukwu Ukeagbu; Onyechukwu Prince Ebuka; Chukwuemeka Ukeagbu; Abiye Dokubo; Chale Amobi; Mine Baranga; Suleiman Mohammed; Chima Christian, James Darian and Kingdom Cyril.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=253362236826987&id=100064596373289

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...