EFCC Arrests 60 At “Yahoo Boys’” Awards Night In Abeokuta

EFCC Arrests 60 at Yahoo Boys’ Awards Night

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the EFCC have arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an awards ceremony at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event tagged “Peer Youths Awards”, investigation revealed, was organized to reward high-level internet fraudsters.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.

The suspects will soon be charged to court. For other stories, please visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org.

