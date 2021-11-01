EFCC Arrests Obi Cubana Over Alleged Money Laundering And Tax Fraud

Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Anambra-born tycoon who arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi Abuja at about noon on Monday November 1, 2021 is currently being interrogated by operatives of the Commission.

Though allegations against the socialite were sketchy as of press time, a source disclosed that his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Though many knew the name, Obi Cubana became a household name in Nigeria after the affluence that accompanied the burial of his mother earlier in the year.

When contacted, spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren said he was yet to be briefed on the development



