EFCC Confirm arresting 60 persons at Yahoo Boys Award Night in Conference Hotel,Abeokuta

EFCC Arrests 60 Yahoo Boys’ at Conference Hotel,Abeokuta owned by Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State. They were in the middle of a yahoo boys award night, the anti-corruption disclosed.

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the EFCC have arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an awards ceremony at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to EFCC news platform,The event tagged “Peer Youths Awards”, investigation revealed, was organized to reward high-level internet fraudsters.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones. The suspects will soon be charged to court.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...