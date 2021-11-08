EFCC Operatives & Prison Officials Clash Over Who Should Detain Maina (Video)

EFCC operatives and Prison officials clashed over who should take custody of former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina who was sentenced to 8 years in prison after being found guilty of money laundering, IgbereTV reports.

Shortly after Justice Okon Abang sentenced Maina, security personnel from both organizations clashed while attempting to take custody of Maina.

While the EFCC operatives insisted that Maina must go in their vehicle, the prison officials who were already on standby in the courtroom and within the court premises insisted on taking him into custody.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4S4ufdHeW8

https://igberetvnews.com/1405573/efcc-operatives-prison-officials-clash-detain-maina-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...