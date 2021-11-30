EFCC Secures Seven Convictions In Ibadan, Osogbo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Monday, November 29, 2021 secured seven convictions before different Justices of the Federal and State High Courts in Ibadan, Oyo State and Osogbo, Osun State.

The convicts are Akanji Musa Olawale (a.k.a Casey Harris), Oyetunji Habeeb Opeyemi (a.k.a lucy Stewart), Adeboye Abdulazeez Ayodeji,(a.k.a Thomas Ruchie) Agbedi Shola Peter (a.k.a Matthew Duke), Shonubi Oluwafemi Samson (a.k.a Benitadykes), Akinboade Fatai Abiodun and Sodiq Olelekan Saliman.

The convicts were prosecuted on separate charges by the trio of Justices Uche Agomoh of Federal High Court, Ibadan; Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan and Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Oshogbo.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=265626938933850&id=100064596373289

