EFCC Set To Release Obi Cubana, Delay In Release Due To Bail Conditions

Celebrated socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cabana, who spent his first night with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja yesterday, is set for release on administrative bail any moment from now.

A source close to the case, confirmed to Vanguard that the socialite had been granted bail but was yet to perfect the conditions attached to the bail for his release.

“Yes, he has been granted bail but he is yet to meet the conditions for his release,” the official told Vanguard on the phone on Tuesday afternoon.

A top source explained that although the anti-graft agency plans to prosecute Cubana for sundry economic and financial offences, the trial would not commence any time soon.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/efcc-set-to-release-obi-cubana/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...