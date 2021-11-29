El-Rufai’s Wife Remembers Daughter Who Died In London Apartment In 2011 (Pix)

Hadiza El-Rufai, wife of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday marked the 10th anniversary of the death of their daughter Yasmin, Igbere TV reports.

Yasmin, who was El-Rufai’s eldest daughter, died at the age of 25 in her London apartment on November 26, 2011.

An inquest heard that she died after suffering an epileptic fit at her Lisson Grove home.

Having been diagnosed with the illness at 14, Yasmin had a history of seizures when she forgot to take her medication. She last suffered an attack in the summer of 2011.

Mrs El-Rufai posted a photo of Yasmin on Instagram, saying she is still being missed.

“Exactly ten years today. Still missing out,” she wrote.

Igbere TV reports that Yasmin held a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Bath, UK and a master’s degree from the London School of Economics (LSE). She also had a law degree from the University of London.

In 2013, Mrs El-Rufai established Yasmin El-Rufai Foundation (YELF), a non-profit NGO, in memory of Yasmin who had “great passion for literature, creativity and knowledge.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CWvzCMfBLYG/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...