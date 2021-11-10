Encomium as SDNON President, Otunba Femi Davies celebrates birthday in style

Members Society of Digital Newspapers Owners of Nigeria (SDNON) congratulates the President of the group,Otunba Femi Davies on his birthday anniversary, Gistmaster gathered.

Davies, a journalist,movie producer , artiste manager and actor has made tremendous impact in the society through his work in the Nigerian media industry. He is also a Rotarian and Director in Dux FM, a fast growing radio broadcasting outfit owned by Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku.

A statement by the General Secretary of SDNON, Seunmanuel Faleye reads, “We are most pleased as members of Society of Digital Newspapers Owners of Nigeria, SDNON to celebrate Otunba Femi Davies, who by privilege is our number citizen, in the association.

“His exemplary character endeared him to us, and we are proud of his very many achievements transversing over three decades of dedicated journalism and constructive contribution to society.

“SDNON believes in the ideals of Otunba Davies, and eulogises him as one who sees the future, as he is one of the very few veterans in journalism, who made an early switch from analogue to digital journalism, a move that has kept him relevant till now.

“We believe his wealth of experience in journalism and consulting on communication, to both private and public institutions, will go a long way in contributing more to the growth of the nation.

“We congratulate members of his family, associates in the social sphere as well as his colleagues in the media, for the gift of such a man, that means different things to different people.

“Our wish for Otunba Davies is stable health, presence of mind and more sterling achievements in the coming years,” the statement reads.

