EndSARS: SANWO-OLU CALLS FOR HARMONY

… Invites youths for Peace Walk to herald ‘healing of Lagos’

Lagos State deserves true healing after the disturbances that trailed last year’s protests against police brutality, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Tuesday.

He said only sustenance of harmony can guarantee the realisation of aspirations of all residents.

Sanwo-Olu spoke in a live broadcast held at the State House, Alausa, on the State Government’s position on the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on EndSARS submitted a fortnight ago.

The Governor said the State currently faced the hard choice of restoring harmony or doing itself a great harm, urging residents to join his administration in strengthening harmony and put the State on the path of peace.

