Engineer’s Hand Amputated, Another Fell From 3-Storey Building While On Duty

I got the news from a friend who said that his company directors show no concern for safety.

One of the Engineers got his hand amputated in an industrial accident, while another fell from 3 storey building while on duty because no safety measure was in place.

The staff protested, however, they were punished by not paying the staff on time deciding to pay half in the following month and the remaining half more than a week later.

Now, they heard staffs won’t be coming during December, so they decided to make this announcement.

What do you suggest that he do?

How can he report that to Ministry of safety or safety compliance officials?

