Engr Musa: Missing MMA Staff Reportedly Found Dead At Lagos Canal (Graphic)

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a top staff of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, MMA, Engr Musa, who was last week declared missing by his family, has been reportedly found dead at a Lagos canal.

The staff popularly called Engr Musa was declared missing on Sunday by his family when his whereabouts became unknown after he was last spotted on Saturday.

Vanguard can reliably report that a human remain was discovered covered in the Iyana Ipaja canal that runs down from Oko Oba abattoir, but the family are yet to identify the corpse but a source who was present disclosed to vanguard that it was the missing Engr Musa’s corpse.

The source who doesn’t want her name mentioned, told vanguard that “The family has been looking for him since Sunday but discovered his remains yesterday at the Lagos Canal in Iyana Ipaja.”

“Musa was a strict man and he did not believe in eye service,” She said.

Meanwhile, a cursory look at the victim’s corpse, vanguard discovered that a nail was found on his head and both hands tied behind him, further asserting claims of assassination by sympathizers at the scene.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/breaking-missing-mma-staff-reportedly-found-dead-at-lagos-canal/amp/

