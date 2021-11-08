Ex Beauty Queen, Obichie Chidinma Dazzles As Young Actress In ’13 Letters’ (Pictures)

The Nigeria movie industry is yet recording several significant improvements, with fast rising Actresses and Actors who are working earnestly to lead a great and remarkable career in the Induatry. Our spotlight in this publication is Actress Obichie Chidinma Doris, a fast rising Actress who has starred in several movies, including the most anticipated “13Letters”.

Actress April Chidinma’s Character in the “13Letters” relates the story of the recent social issues faced by youngsters. Her young and vibrant role explains the capacity, vigour and prospects in the Nigeria movie industry. She had also featured in major Nigeria Movies alongside top Nollywood celebrities.

According to reports, “13Letters” was released on October 17th 2021 during a Meet and Greet at Canal Olympia Cinema, Abuja and will be available in cinema across Nigeria, including Ebony Life Place Cinema, Netflix and amongst others. The movie titles 13Letters features notable Actors and Actresses, including, Kunle Remi, Mofe Duncan, Bimbo Ademoye, Rossie and Nino B.

Also starring in 13Letters includes Chris Iheuwa, Amanda Dara, Ariyike, Teddy A, Ade, Bolanle Babs, Irewole Olaniyan, Wanni Twinny, Sogunle, Casokan, Bernard Pat, Ojo Tomi, Apampa, Kelly, Queency, Spiffy Stella, etc. Nigerians are already anticipating the Movie which has been described as the producers and directors to be a blast in the movie industry.

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k22HN8Xfpt4

Source:

https://www.abujapress.com/2021/11/how-obichie-dazzles-as-young-actress-in.html

