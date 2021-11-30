Ex-Convict, Oluwatobi Ajayi, Bags Fresh 28-Year Jail Term For Cyber Fraud

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on Monday, November 29, 2021 convicted a 29-year-old ex-convict, Joshua Ajayi Oluwatobi for impersonating the Dean Student Affairs, University of Ilorin and others to defraud unsuspecting students seeking to pay school fees and hostel accommodation.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, had on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 arraigned Oluwatobi on a four-count charge bordering on fraud, attempt to defraud and impersonation, to which he pleaded guilty.

Oluwatobi, had sometime in June 2020 been convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court for similar offence.



https://www.facebook.com/100064596373289/posts/265622345600976/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...