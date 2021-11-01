Ex-Niger Delta Militant, Boyloaf, Bags A First Class Degree (Photos)

Ex-Niger Delta militant, Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, popularly known as Boyloaf, bagged a first class degree from Baze University Abuja, IgbereTV reports.

Ogomugo Marbo who shared the news on Facebook, wrote;

“Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, AKA Gen Boyloaf is a former commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

Your news of the best graduating Student and First Class graduate from Baze University Abuja,is not a surprise news to me. Simply because, you love education and solutions to Insecurities in Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

You are absolute exemplary to others commanders that, education is the key �to resolve Niger Delta questions. I am proud of your constructive mannerism and focused �.

According to Former President of South Africa, Charismatic leader Nelson Mandela “Education is the only weapon you can use to change the world “

Congratulations Gen Boyloaf, We celebrate your courageous mind to make it materialised.

More winning ………

Chief Diplomat,

Aka the Voice of the Voiceless.”

