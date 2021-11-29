Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Bonfrère Jo Set To Replace Gernot Rohr – Colin Udoh

Ex-Super Eagles coach, Jo Bonfrère may replace Gernot Rohr – Colin Udoh

Jo Bonfrère could make a shock return to the Super Eagles after he formally submitted his application to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This was revealed by the Eagles’ former media officer, Colin Udoh.

Udoh also claimed current handler, Gernot Rohr, is close to being fired by the NFF.

Rohr’s job has come under scrutiny following a string of poor performances and results by the national team.

The NFF is currently negotiating a pay-off with the German tactician, while they interview potential candidates.

“The NFF is currently in the process of paying off current coach Gernot Rohr to terminate his contract while interviewing candidates for the job,” Udoh tweeted.

Bonfrere is familiar with the Super Eagles, having served as the team’s coach on two occasions and as an assistant in another stint.

He served as Super Eagles assistant coach under Clemence Westerhof at the 1994 World Cup before leading the Dream Team to the gold medal in the football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.