Just recently I watched a video of an American woman who officials at the Lagos airport attempted to extort in the guise that her covid 19 documentation was incomplete.

I have also heard how officials at the airports in Nigeria extort outbound travelers especially those with Virgin passports.

This thread aims to expose the antics of corrupt airport officials and if possible report such incidences to the appropriate quarters.

Over to you guys, let the experience roll in.

