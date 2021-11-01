Fact-Check: How True Are Soludo’s Claims Made During Anambra Governorship Debate?

Premium Times is conducting an instant fact-check of the major claims by candidates taking part in the debate.

ByKemi Busari November 1, 2021 1 min read

Claim 1: Charles Soludo (APGA) claims he was three times winner of the best governor of the Central bank award.

Verdict: True

Verification

The Central Bank’s document on Soludo’s service indicates that he won the Global and African Central Bank Governor of the Year, in 2005, 2006 and 2007. Different international media institutions, including The Banker Magazine published by the Financial Times of London, gave him the awards.

True, Anambra has the lowest unemployment rate in Nigeria

Claim 2: Charles Soludo (APGA) said Anambra State has the lowest unemployment rate at 17 per cent.

Verdict: True

Verification

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Anambra State has the lowest unemployment rate, with 17 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.[/b]

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/492755-fact-check-how-true-are-soludos-claims-made-during-anambra-governorship-debate.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...